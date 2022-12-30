Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif’s Rajasthan vacation includes walking into the wilderness, enjoying sunsets. See photos

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who returned from their Rajasthan vacation before New Year’s eve on Thursday, had a great time there. Their pictures from the vacation speak of the special time the couple spent with each other there. On Friday, Vicky shared a series of pictures of himself and Katrina and gave an insight into the different things they did during their time in Rajasthan.

The first picture has Vicky and Katrina enjoying the winter sun while they wrapped themselves in their woollens. The second photo showed the couple walking into the wilderness while holding a stick. The following picture had them looking at the setting sun. One of the photos had Vicky enjoying his beverage and another had him basking in the sun, barechested.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

In the caption of the photos, Vicky greeted his fans in a Rajasthani way as he wrote, “Khamma Ghani. 🤗❤️🙏🏽” The word Khamma means greetings and the Ghani means a lot.

Earlier, Katrina had also given her fans a glimpse of her holidays. She had mentioned how the place is now one of the best places she has ever visited. “So Magical ….. I think one of my favourite places ever ☀️” read the caption of her photos.

&

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Vicky and Katrina also got married in Rajasthan as well. The couple tied the knot away from the public glare on December 9, 2021. Their wedding ceremony was attended only by their close friends and family members.

It looks like the couple will be ringing in the New Year with their family just like they celebrated Christmas with them. Katrina had shared pictures from their Christmas celebrations on Instagram. It featured Vicky’s parents, Sunny Kaushal, Vicky and her sister Isa Kaif Katrina wrote in the caption, “Merry Christmas.”

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen opposite Salman Khan in Tiger 3. She also has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. As for Vicky, the actor was recently seen in Govinda Naam Mera. He will next be seen in Meghana Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur and Laxman Utekar’s next with Sara Ali Khan.