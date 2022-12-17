Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal are off to their next vacation after celebrating wedding anniversary, fans can’t get over her new look. Watch

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have jetted off to their next vacation already. The couple had recently returned from their first wedding anniversary from the mountains and it seems that they will be celebrating Christmas away from home as well. They were spotted at the airport on Saturday.

The couple sported casual looks at the airport. Vicky wore a maroon track pants, grey T-shirt and jacket and Katrina went for an all-black look.

Check out Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s video from the airport here

Katrina tied her hair in a bun, which caught the attention of her fans. Without any delay, the video was flooded with compliments about the actor’s hairstyle. One user wrote, “Katrina tying her hair up” and added multiple heart emoticons, while another user commented, “In love with Kay new Look”. An ardent fan also wrote, “She is god’s most beautiful creation.”

Earlier, Katrina had wished Vicky on their first wedding anniversary through a series of photos and videos. She shared a picture from their wedding day and another picture of them from their vacation. The third post was that of Vicky dancing his heart out in the hill station where they were celebrating their anniversary. She captioned the image as, “My Ray of Light. Happy One Year.”

Vicky too had uploaded an anniversary post with the caption, “Time flies… but it flies in the most magical way with you my love. Happy one year of marriage to us. I love you more than you can ever imagine!”

Vicky was recently seen in Govinda Naam Mera. He will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur. Katrina will next be seen in the third installment of Tiger franchise along with Salman Khan.