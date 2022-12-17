scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal are off to their next vacation after celebrating wedding anniversary, fans can’t get over her new look. Watch

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif recently returned from the mountains after celebrating their first wedding anniversary and now the couple is off to their next vacation.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina KaifActors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif spotted at the Mumbai airport. (Photo: Instagram/varindertchawla)

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have jetted off to their next vacation already. The couple had recently returned from their first wedding anniversary from the mountains and it seems that they will be celebrating Christmas away from home as well. They were spotted at the airport on Saturday.

The couple sported casual looks at the airport. Vicky wore a maroon track pants, grey T-shirt and jacket and Katrina went for an all-black look.

Check out Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s video from the airport here

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

 

Katrina tied her hair in a bun, which caught the attention of her fans. Without any delay, the video was flooded with compliments about the actor’s hairstyle. One user wrote, “Katrina tying her hair up” and added multiple heart emoticons, while another user commented, “In love with Kay new Look”. An ardent fan also wrote, “She is god’s most beautiful creation.”

Earlier, Katrina had wished Vicky on their first wedding anniversary through a series of photos and videos. She shared a picture from their wedding day and another picture of them from their vacation. The third post was that of Vicky dancing his heart out in the hill station where they were celebrating their anniversary. She captioned the image as, “My Ray of Light. Happy One Year.”

Vicky too had uploaded an anniversary post with the caption, “Time flies… but it flies in the most magical way with you my love. Happy one year of marriage to us. I love you more than you can ever imagine!”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Acid attacks, Bangladesh...Premium
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Acid attacks, Bangladesh...
How ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ solved the problem of computer...Premium
How ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ solved the problem of computer...
Court vacations: What are arguments for and against judges taking breaks?Premium
Court vacations: What are arguments for and against judges taking breaks?
Delhi Confidential: PM Narendra Modi to attend C R Paatil’s Gujarat...Premium
Delhi Confidential: PM Narendra Modi to attend C R Paatil’s Gujarat...
Also Read |Vicky Kaushal says Katrina Kaif has learnt Punjabi: ‘Bol leti hai thodi thodi’

Vicky was recently seen in Govinda Naam Mera. He will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur. Katrina will next be seen in the third installment of Tiger franchise along with Salman Khan.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-12-2022 at 03:27:04 pm
Next Story

GST Council agrees to decriminalise certain offences, doubles limit for launching prosecution to Rs 2 cr

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

5 things Malaika Arora revealed: She proposed to Arbaaz Khan, bodyshaming
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close