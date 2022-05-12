Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are not expecting their first child: Actor’s representative

Contrary to reports, Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who got married in December last year, are not expecting their first child. Vicky’s representative on Thursday quashed reports of Katrina’s pregnancy and said there is “no truth” to it.

In a statement to Hindustan Times, Vicky’s representative said, “This report is false. This is a rumour and has no truth.”

Katrina and Vicky recently took a vacation to New York. They shared pictures on their respective social media handles.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s relationship dominated the headlines for a long time. But they made their relationship official only after taking the wedding vows. Their wedding took place in Rajasthan in the presence of family members and close friends.

The Uri actor recently opened up about his wife Katrina. He told Hello magazine, “Katrina is a great influence in every aspect of my life. I’m very fortunate to have found a life partner in her because she’s an extremely wise, intelligent and compassionate person. I learn a lot from her every single day.”

On the work front, both the stars have a busy year ahead. While Katrina will be seen in Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and the Tiger sequel with Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal has Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, Laxman Utekar’s untitled film with Sara Ali Khan and Anand Tiwari’s untitled movie.