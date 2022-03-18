Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif make grand couple’s entry at Apoorva Mehta’s birthday bash; Janhvi Kapoor steals the limelight. See pictures

Practically the whole of Bollywood showed up for Dharma CEO Apoorva Mehta’s birthday bash in Mumbai on Thursday evening. Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Neha Dhupia, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Tara Sutaria, Anil Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Sidharth Malhotra, Manish Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Bobby Deol, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, along with Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars–Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan–attended the party. Gauri Khan and Aryan Khan were part of the bash as well.

Kajol (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Alia Bhatt at the bash. Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ananya Panday stuns at the bash (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Abhimanyu Dassani at the bash (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shweta Bachchan with Navya Nanda and Zoya Akhtar (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Gauri Khan and Aryan Khan were present as well.

The stars were dressed to the nines. While Katrina Kaif wore a blue body-hugging dress, Kajol wore a black dress. Navya Naveli Nanda looked ravishing in a red dress, and Ananya was clad in a sheer black outfit with matching heels. Janhvi turned up in animal print.

The stars have several films in the pipeline. While Katrina has Tiger 3, Janhvi Kapoor has Good Luck Jerry and Takht. Alia was last seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi and has her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot to look forward to. She also has RRR and Brahmastra due for release. Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Dharma-produced The Fame Game.