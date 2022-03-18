scorecardresearch
Friday, March 18, 2022
Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif make grand couple’s entry at Apoorva Mehta’s birthday bash; Janhvi Kapoor steals the limelight. See pictures

The who's who of Bollywood showed up at Apoorva Mehta's birthday. The guest list included Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Gauri Khan along with Aryan Khan. See pictures here.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 18, 2022 11:49:32 am
Bollywood turned up at Apoorva Mehta's bash (Photos: Varinder Chawla)

Practically the whole of Bollywood showed up for Dharma CEO Apoorva Mehta’s birthday bash in Mumbai on Thursday evening. Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Neha Dhupia, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Tara Sutaria, Anil Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Sidharth Malhotra, Manish Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Bobby Deol, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, along with Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars–Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan–attended the party. Gauri Khan and Aryan Khan were part of the bash as well.

Kajol Kajol (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Karan Johar (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt (Alia Bhatt at the bash. Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ananya Panday Ananya Panday stuns at the bash (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Abhimanyu Dassani Abhimanyu Dassani at the bash (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shweta Bachchan Shweta Bachchan with Navya Nanda and Zoya Akhtar (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor Janhvi Kapoor (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Vicky Kaushal Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Gauri Khan and Aryan Khan were present as well.

 

The stars were dressed to the nines. While Katrina Kaif wore a blue body-hugging dress, Kajol wore a black dress. Navya Naveli Nanda looked ravishing in a red dress, and Ananya was clad in a sheer black outfit with matching heels. Janhvi turned up in animal print.

The stars have several films in the pipeline. While Katrina has Tiger 3, Janhvi Kapoor has Good Luck Jerry and Takht. Alia was last seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi and has her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot to look forward to. She also has RRR and Brahmastra due for release. Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Dharma-produced The Fame Game.

