Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif make first public appearance as husband and wife, see photos

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif returned to Mumbai on Tuesday after their extravagant yet private Rajasthan wedding earlier this month. The couple made their first public appearance as husband and wife as they struck a pose for the shutterbugs. Vicky and Katrina had headed to an undisclosed honeymoon destination after their wedding at Six Senses Fort in the desert state. In the photos, Vicky is seen in an off-white shirt which he paired with cream pants, while Katrina wore a peach-golden salwaar-kameez. She was seen wearing Punjabi chooda (bridal bangles) and applied sindoor (red vermillion) in the parting of the hair. Both looked happy as they posed for the camera.

Check out photos of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

A candid picture of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) A candid picture of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Here’s a smiling Katrina Kaif waving at the shutterbugs. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Here’s a smiling Katrina Kaif waving at the shutterbugs. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Katrina and Vicky were spotted in Mumbai for the first time after getting married. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Katrina and Vicky were spotted in Mumbai for the first time after getting married. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Vicky and Katrina sure make for a good looking pair, and this picture is proof. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Vicky and Katrina sure make for a good looking pair, and this picture is proof. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The two got married on December 9. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The two got married on December 9. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9 in presence of their close friends and family members. The couple shared photos from their wedding and wrote, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.” Ever since their wedding, Vicky and Katrina have been treating fans to adorable photos from their wedding ceremony. On Tuesday morning, Katrina gave a glimpse of her white wedding. The photos captured some candid and intimate moments between Vicky and Katrina. In one of the photos, Vicky was seen kissing Katrina’s forehead, while in another, the two could not take their eyes off each other.

Vicky and Katrina are rumoured to host a grand reception in Mumbai. However, there is no confirmation on it yet.

On the work front, Katrina will get back to shoot Tiger 3, while Vicky will start prepping for Sam Bahadur, a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.