Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif introduce baby Vihaan to paps, ask them not to take photos

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif delighted paparazzi after making a rare public appearance with their newborn son, Vihaan, at Mumbai airport. The couple, who have largely kept their personal life away from the spotlight, briefly introduced their baby boy to the media during their move.

This marked the first public glimpse of baby Vihaan since the couple welcomed him in November 2025.

A paparazzo is now being quoted as saying, “Katrina was with Vicky, but she requested that she not be photographed with the baby. However, they did introduce Vihaan to the paparazzi for a brief moment.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FILMYSTAAAN (@filmystaaan)

While Katrina politely requested photographers not to click pictures of her carrying the baby, the actors still acknowledged the paparazzi and spent a few minutes with them before heading inside the airport.

Vicky’s birthday post

Earlier this month, Katrina Kaif shared a heartfelt birthday post for Vicky Kaushal as the actor turned 38. Calling him her “pillar of strength,” Katrina posted a series of intimate family pictures, including a rare glimpse featuring their son Vihaan. In her emotional note, the actor praised Vicky’s supportive nature and spoke about the countless conversations they have at home. “I love you not only for who you are — an exemplary human being with an integrity that is hard to find — but also because you entertain the endless questions I ask you about things you cannot possibly know the answers to,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Katrina further joked about how Vicky has now become an “expert” in everything from mythology and AI to waterproofing, makeup, health, business, and all kinds of “what if” situations.

Vicky and Katrina’s love story

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif started dating in 2019, successfully hid their courtship from the public, and married in December 2021. The couple had an intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan. Since then, the couple has remained one of Bollywood’s most loved pairs, often keeping details about their family life private.

Bollywood celebs who follow ‘no-photo policy’

Several Bollywood celebrities follow a strict “no-photo policy” for their children and often request paparazzi and fans not to click or share pictures of their kids. They have requested photographers to blur faces or avoid capturing images altogether.

Actors like Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have repeatedly urged the media to respect the privacy of their daughter Vamika and son Akaay. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor initially kept Raha Kapoor away from cameras before later introducing her publicly.

Story continues below this ad

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, despite the popularity of Taimur and Jeh, have also spoken about balancing fame with their children’s privacy.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were also careful about revealing daughter Malti Marie’s face during her early years. Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra have maintained extreme privacy around their daughter Adira.

More recently, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are reportedly expected to follow a similar approach regarding their daughter Dua.