Vicky Kaushal says Katrina Kaif’s ‘happiness’ with son Vihaan makes him feel ‘satisfied, complete’

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif welcomed their son Vihaan in November 2025 and since then, Vicky has been quite vocal about his joy of experiencing fatherhood. In a recent chat about becoming a father for the first time, and how that has changed his life, Vicky said that it was a “magical feeling”. He also shared that he has experienced the feeling of being complete and satisfied with his life various times in the last few months.

“You can’t quantify change in a sense of how and what has changed, but I can tell you this – it is just such a magical experience, it’s a magical feeling that I don’t know if there will be enough words to really if U can explain the detail of how you actually feel,” Vicky said in a chat shared on the YouTube channel of Harit Zaveri Jewellers.

He then went on to elaborate about the special moments that he has shared with his son. “Every day, every little moment when your child giggles, their first cry and their first new expression and their first new gesture… It’s just amazing to see that, experience that. They say that humans never feel satisfied but I feel that in the last 10 months, I have lived so many moments where I have felt that this is it, this is complete, I don’t want anything more, and I have felt that,” he said.

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Talking about Katrina, Vicky said, “To just see your wife’s happiness in that moment and your child giggling, and you in that moment… You just feel that if you could pause this, you could just live this more… It’s just amazing. And I think it makes you incredibly sensitive as a human being. Also, at the same time, it makes you incredibly responsible as a human being, that now you have to practice what you preach.”

Vicky shared that he has now started monitoring his behaviour, as his son’s first learnings will come from what he sees at home. “Your child’s first learning is going to be subconsciously what he sees at home, and he is going to be taking all those things in, so you have…. I have never started monitoring myself so much as in the last 10 months that I have monitored myself. You have to be the way so that your child can learn something from you. That has been my biggest learning,” he said.

Katrina Kaif with Vicky Kaushal. Katrina Kaif with Vicky Kaushal.

Katrina and Vicky recently made an appearance at the Ambani’s Ganpati celebrations. Trolls attacked Katrina’s appearance at the event and while she and Vicky have maintained a dignified silence on the subject, Salman Khan addressed the issue on Bigg Boss. “Who do you want to troll, and why do you want to troll somebody who got pregnant? Everyone puts on weight after pregnancy. When she resumes filming, she will get back in shape. She wants to spend time with her family,” he said.