Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif enjoy ‘magical’ time during vacation, eagle-eyed fans are convinced it’s the same place where Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt went for holiday

Actor-couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are currently vacationing in Rajasthan ahead of the New Year. On Thursday, Katrina took to Instagram and gave her fans a sneak peek of their tour in the wilderness. She posed with Vicky and shared pictures of animals they spotted during their jungle safari.

Katrina wrote in the caption, “So Magical ….. I think one of my favourite places ever.” Katrina was sporting a black dungaree which she paired with a checkered shirt. Vicky was sporting an uber cool outfit. Fans in the comment section were convinced that the couple was in Jawai, Rajasthan. Many also pointed out that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt vacationed at the same spot and shared similar photos. Katrina shared pictures of leopards, antelopes and other wild animals.

Earlier, Vicky also shared a picture of himself in the backdrop of a mesmerizing scenery. He wrote in the caption, “Here’s to rising up in 2023.”

Vicky and Katrina celebrated Christmas with their family in Mumbai. Katrina took to social media and shared pictures from their celebrations. Vicky, Sunny Kaushal, Vicky’s parents and Isa Kaif were featured in the photo. Katrina wrote in the caption, “Merry Christmas.”

Vicky and Katrina got married in December 2021 in Rajasthan. The couple tied the knot after secretly dating for several months. On the work front, Katrina will next be seen opposite Salman Khan in Tiger 3. She also has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. As for Vicky, the actor was recently seen in Govinda Naam Mera. He will next be seen in Meghana Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur and Laxman Utekar’s next untitled with Sara Ali Khan