Inside Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s first Christmas as married couple, see photos

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrated their first Christmas as a married couple. After they shared heartwarming photos of each next to a Christmas tree, fan clubs posted photos of their get-together with close friends.

In the pictures, Katrina stands next to Vicky, and smiles for the camera, surrounded by the rest of their friends. Fan clubs posted this photo with the caption, “First Christmas as Husband and Wife….” Other fans flooded the post with hearts, and some said that Katrina looked ‘radiant’.

Earlier, Vicky had posted a photo with Katrina near their Christmas tree, presumably at their new house. “Meri (my) Christmas!” he had captioned the post.

Katrina announced her new film on the occasion of Christmas as well. The actor revealed she will be working with Vijay Sethupathi in a new film directed by Sriram Raghavan. “New Beginnings. BACK ON SET with director #sriramraghavan for Merry Christmas! I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir, He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it’s an honor to be directed by him. . Super excited to be teaming up with @actorvijaysethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani & @sanjayroutraymatchbox,” she said, sharing a picture of the team. Apart from this, Katrina has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan in the pipeline.

After keeping fans guessing for months, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9 in Rajasthan. The couple posted their wedding photos with the identical caption, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.” After their lavish wedding, they jetted off to the Maldives for their honeymoon.