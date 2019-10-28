Here’s how Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and others celebrated Diwali

For Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Ajay Devgn and others, Diwali was also about family time. The actors have shared a couple of photos on their social media handles giving their fans a sneak-peek into how they ringed in the festival with their loved ones.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shared an adorable candid photo in which the two can be seen sharing a hearty smile. The actor captioned the photo as, “Happy Diwali from us to you and your family. I hope we all find the light in us and may truth always triumph.”

Dharma Production hosted a Diwali pooja, which was attended by Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar and others. Karan also shared a photo of himself with his kids Yash and Roohi. He captioned the photo as, “Happy Diwali from me and mine to you and yours!!!!!❤️❤️❤️ the family in @manishmalhotra05 today for our @dharmamovies Diwali Pooja.”

Ajay Devgn celebrated Diwali with family. While Kajol shared a photo featuring herself with Ajay, the latter shared a photo with his kids Nysa and Yug.

Shah Rukh Khan shared a photo that featured himself with AbRam and Gauri Khan. He wrote,”#HappyDiwali to everyone. May your lives be lit up and happy.”

View this post on Instagram Yeh Diwali…. Mumbai Wali :) #FamJam #DiwaliTradition A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on Oct 27, 2019 at 8:09pm PDT

Raveena Tandon shared a video and a photo featuring herself preparing for Diwali’s evening pooja. Shilpa Shetty also shared photos with her family. The actor wished her fans and their family members a very happy Diwali.