Inside Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2019

From Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Bed carpet ready’ click to Sonam Kapoor’s picture with her ‘date’ Janhvi Kapoor, here is a look at photos of Bollywood stars at Hello! Hall of Fame Awards 2019.

Vicky Kaushal shared a click with the caption, “Bed carpet ready! Thank You @hellomagindia for awarding me with #hellohalloffame ‘Outstanding Talent of the Year Award’ !!! Styled by: Yours truly. Photo courtesy: Maa,” while Ayushmann wrote sharing his picture, “Popular Choice Award#Hello #HHOF19 #HELLOhalloffame.”

Janhvi Kapoor shared a series of pictures as she got ready for Hello! Hall of Fame Awards 2019. “Thank you @hellomagindia ❤️,” she wrote along with the photos.

Sonam also posted a set of photos with Janhvi and the caption along read, “With my date last night.. thank you @hellomagindia for our awards @janhvikapoor got for “best debut of the year” and I was given “trailblazer performer of the year” it’s so heartening to be rewarded for the things you believe in. @prathameshb84.”

“Superstar of the Year 🌟 #hellohalloffame awards 🏆@hellomagindia #eknumber,” Ranveer Singh wrote as he shared a click of himself with the trophy.

Here are some more inside photos and videos from Hello! Hall of Fame Awards 2019:

Well, looks like it was a fun night!