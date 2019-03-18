Toggle Menu
Inside Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2019

Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Ranveer Singh shared photos from Hello! Hall of Fame Awards 2019 held on Sunday in Mumbai.

Hello! Hall of Fame Awards 2019 saw the who’s who of Bollywood in attendance. (Photos: Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor, Ranveer Singh/ Instagram)

From Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Bed carpet ready’ click to Sonam Kapoor’s picture with her ‘date’ Janhvi Kapoor, here is a look at photos of Bollywood stars at Hello! Hall of Fame Awards 2019.

Vicky Kaushal shared a click with the caption, “Bed carpet ready! Thank You @hellomagindia for awarding me with #hellohalloffame ‘Outstanding Talent of the Year Award’ !!! Styled by: Yours truly. Photo courtesy: Maa,” while Ayushmann wrote sharing his picture, “Popular Choice Award#Hello #HHOF19 #HELLOhalloffame.”

Janhvi Kapoor shared a series of pictures as she got ready for Hello! Hall of Fame Awards 2019. “Thank you @hellomagindia ❤️,” she wrote along with the photos.

Sonam also posted a set of photos with Janhvi and the caption along read, “With my date last night.. thank you @hellomagindia for our awards @janhvikapoor got for “best debut of the year” and I was given “trailblazer performer of the year” it’s so heartening to be rewarded for the things you believe in. @prathameshb84.”

“Superstar of the Year 🌟 #hellohalloffame awards 🏆@hellomagindia #eknumber,” Ranveer Singh wrote as he shared a click of himself with the trophy.

Here are some more inside photos and videos from Hello! Hall of Fame Awards 2019:

Amruta Khanvilkar
(Photo: Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram)

Well, looks like it was a fun night!

