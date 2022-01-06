scorecardresearch
Vicky Kaushal wishes Isabelle Kaif on birthday with a lovely photo: ‘Have the most wonderful time…’

On Isabelle Kaif’s 31st birthday, brother-in-law Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram and wished her a “happiest birthday”.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
January 6, 2022 2:15:40 pm
Vicky KaushalVicky Kaushal wished Isabelle Kaif on her birthday (Photo: Instagram/Isabelle Kaif)

Actor Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to wish his sister-in-law Isabelle Kaif on her birthday.

Sharing a photo of Isabelle clad in a t-shirt and jeans, and wearing a Star Wars cap, Vicky wrote, “Happiest birthday, Isy! Have the most wonderful time working and partying today!”

Isabelle Kaif is Katrina Kaif’s younger sister.

Also Read |Isabelle Kaif shares ‘memories’ from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s haldi ceremony
Isabelle Kaif (Photo: Vicky Kaushal)

Vicky Kaushal married Katrina Kaif on December 9 in 2021. Isabelle Kaif had welcomed Vicky into the family with a warm post. “Yesterday I gained a brother. Welcome to our crazy family! We couldn’t be luckier to have you! Wishing you guys all the love and happiness in the world for ever and ever and ever @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09,” she had written while sharing a photo from the wedding ceremony in Rajasthan. The wedding was an intimate affair with only family members and close friends in attendance. Actor Sharvari Wagh, who shares a close bond with Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal, was present as well.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Isabelle Kaif (@isakaif)

A few days ago, Isabelle had shared photos from the haldi ceremony, featuring her sisters.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Isabelle Kaif (@isakaif)

 

Isabelle Kaif made her Bollywood debut with Time To Dance. She will next be seen opposite Pulkit Samrat in a social entertainer titled Suswagatam Khushaamadeed. She also has Kwatha with Aayush Sharma in the pipeline.

