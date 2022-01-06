Vicky Kaushal wishes Isabelle Kaif on birthday with a lovely photo: ‘Have the most wonderful time…’

Actor Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to wish his sister-in-law Isabelle Kaif on her birthday.

Sharing a photo of Isabelle clad in a t-shirt and jeans, and wearing a Star Wars cap, Vicky wrote, “Happiest birthday, Isy! Have the most wonderful time working and partying today!”

Isabelle Kaif is Katrina Kaif’s younger sister.

Vicky Kaushal married Katrina Kaif on December 9 in 2021. Isabelle Kaif had welcomed Vicky into the family with a warm post. “Yesterday I gained a brother. Welcome to our crazy family! We couldn’t be luckier to have you! Wishing you guys all the love and happiness in the world for ever and ever and ever @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09,” she had written while sharing a photo from the wedding ceremony in Rajasthan. The wedding was an intimate affair with only family members and close friends in attendance. Actor Sharvari Wagh, who shares a close bond with Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal, was present as well.

A few days ago, Isabelle had shared photos from the haldi ceremony, featuring her sisters.

Isabelle Kaif made her Bollywood debut with Time To Dance. She will next be seen opposite Pulkit Samrat in a social entertainer titled Suswagatam Khushaamadeed. She also has Kwatha with Aayush Sharma in the pipeline.