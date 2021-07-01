Vicky Kaushal is ‘prepping to be immortal’ as he steps into The Immortal Ashwatthama with Aditya Dhar

Actor Vicky Kaushal and director Aditya Dhar are gearing for the first schedule of their sci-fi film The Immortal Ashwatthama. Vicky shared a photo of himself getting a mold of his face. Aditya is seen posing with the actor.

Vicky shared the photo with the caption, “When the Director’s really serious about ‘casting’ you in the Film. Prepping to be The Immortal! @adityadharfilms #TheImmortalAshwatthama.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

The Immortal Ashwatthama is based on the character of Ashwatthama from the epic, Mahabharata. It is said that Ashwatthama is one of the eight characters in Hindu mythology who are immortal.

Ayushmann Khurrana commented on the photo, “Ashwatthama hatohate 🙌” which was used as a distraction tactic on the battlefield of Kurukshetra.

Vicky Kaushal had earlier said, “Ashwatthama is Aditya’s dream project and it required the backing of a visionary like Ronnie to bring this spectacle to audiences. It’s going to be a new space for me as an actor, exploring the newest form of technology alongside acting. Can’t wait to start the journey soon with this wonderful team.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

“We are working hard to create a visual spectacle that audiences across India would have never seen before. I promise this would not just be a film, but an experience. More than the pressure, I am taking this film as a responsibility of telling this epic story, in the way it is meant to be told. I hope audiences shower the same love to Ashwatthama as they did to Uri,” added Aditya Dhar.

Vicky Kaushal and Aditya Dhar’s first collaboration Uri: The Surgical Strike saw them winning the National Film Award for Best Actor and Best Director, respectively. The movie also won the Best Audiography and Best Music Director (Background Score) awards at the 66th National Film Awards.

Apart from The Immortal Ashwatthama, Vicky Kaushal also has Mr Lele, Sardar Udham Singh and Sam Bahadur.