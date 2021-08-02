Vicky Kaushal is killing it in the gym, says he’s a ‘work in progress’

Going by his latest Instagram post, it looks like Vicky Kaushal is leaving no stone unturned to prep for his upcoming roles. Sharing a photo of himself from his training session, Vicky wrote, “WIP.”

The photo shows off the actor’s bulging biceps as he groans and lifts weights.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Recently, Vicky Kaushal celebrated six years of his acclaimed Hindi movie Masaan (2015). Sharing some throwback photos, the actor had written a heartfelt but simple note to mark the special day. “24th July, 2015. #ForeverGrateful,” read the caption.

Later, he had also shared a reel where he could be seen singing along to one of the tracks from the film. The caption read, “From me to you, for all the love you have given… far more than I ever dreamed of, probably more than I deserve. Thank You very much for these beautiful 6 years! Aap hain toh main hu, aapka pyaar nahi toh main kuch bhi nahi.”

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has a slew of releases lined up, including The Immortal Ashwatthama, Sam Bahadur, Sardar Udham Singh and The Great Indian Family. The Immortal Ashwatthama will see Vicky once again collaborating with his Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar.