Vicky Kaushal is all hearts for Guneet Monga-Sunny Kapoor’s fairytale wedding: ‘Rabb bohot khushiyaan bakshe’

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal cannot stop gushing over film producer Guneet Monga and businessman Sunny Kapoor’s fairytale wedding. The actor, apart from congratulating the beautiful couple, also took to his Instagram stories and wrote a special message for the newlyweds.

Earlier today, Guneet took to her Instagram handle and posted lovely pictures from the wedding ceremony. Bollywood celebrities flocked to the comments section of the post and congratulated the couple. Bhavana Pandey, Radhika Apte, Hina Khan and Tahira Kashyap among others wished the couple and dropped red heart emoticons. Vicky commented, “Rabb bohot khushiyaan bakshe! Congratulations!!!”

Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram stories and reposted their wedding picture and wrote, “Congratulations Mr & Mrs Kapoor! May God bless you with abundance of happiness and well being together. @guneetmonga you look so beautiful! Lots of love.”

Guneet Monga wrote a heartfelt caption for her wedding pictures and thanked everyone for their wishes and blessings. She wrote, “With the unconditional love and blessings of our Guruji, elders, friends and family we took our vows to start our forever, today. I had my parents with me in spirit and in small details of my wedding festivities and rituals. I know they’re watching us from above and beaming. It’s surreal to have found a family so pure and warm in Sunny and his parents who have made me feel so incredibly special and loved already.”

The film producer continued, “In putting together our wedding we experienced countless moments that felt so special, we felt dearly protected and celebrated. It’s like the universe came together to make our divine union happen. Thank you for all the wishes, blessings and heart warming messages. Thank you for being a part of the biggest day of our life. PS: I manifested the most popular surname ever!”

Guneet Monga and Sunny Kapoor tied the knot on December 12 after being engaged for a year.