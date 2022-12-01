Vicky Kaushal intervenes after paps call Shehnaaz Gill ‘Punjab ki Katrina Kaif’, she thanks him profusely with a hug. Watch

Actor Shehnaaz Gill gave Vicky Kaushal a tight hug after he visited the sets of her show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill to promote his upcoming film, Govinda Naam Mera. As they hugged in front of the paps, one paparazzo called out ‘Punjab ki Katrina Kaif’—a moniker usually attributed to Shehnaaz, despite her requests to not be called so.

In the video going viral on social media, Shehnaaz looked flummoxed at Vicky Kaushal after the pap calls her ‘Punjab ki Katrina Kaif’. Vicky cuts in, “Yeh India ki Shehnaaz Gill hai…” Shehnaaz thanks him profusely. Earlier in the clip she is also asked why she looked scared, she answers that she isn’t, and that Vicky is here. “Bakwaas,” she says laughing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Shehnaaz also treated the paps to a Bhangra performance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Shehnaaz Gill had earlier penned an emotional note for Vicky Kaushal. Sharing photos of the two of them, she wrote, “Very seldom you meet a star who makes you feel you are one of them. Very seldom you get this feeling that you know this person from ages and is family. Very seldom, in your second meeting you feel that you know this person like he is family. I guess this is what a true star is. @vickykaushal09 I’m delighted to have met you once again and today’s chat was more than just conversations… I wish you nothing but success, good health and positivity always.” She also wished him luck for his film, Govinda Naam Mera, which stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

While Vicky Kaushal has several films in the pipeline including Laxman Utekar’s film with Sara Ali Khan and the Sam Manekshaw biopic, Shehnaaz has a collaboration with MC Square in the works. She will also make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan in the film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan.