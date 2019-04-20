Vicky Kaushal gets 13 stitches after injury on film set

Actor Vicky Kaushal who has been shooting for his next, a horror film, directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh got injured while filming an action sequence on a ship in Gujarat.

The Uri actor was required to run and open the door for a sequence of the movie when the door fell on him and he fractured his cheekbone. He was rushed to a nearby hospital by the crew members of the movie where he got 13 stitches on his cheek. Later, the actor flew back to Mumbai.

He was in Gujarat from the last five days.

Apart from the Bhanu Pratap directorial, Vicky has several other projects in hand. After the success of Uri, he has collaborated with Aditya Dhar for another project titled Ashwatthama where he will be essaying the titular role.

He also has Shoojit Sircar’s Udham Singh biopic and Karan Johar’s Takht in the pipeline.

Vicky had a great run at the cinemas in 2018. The actor won accolades for his performance in movies like Sanju and Manmarziyaan.