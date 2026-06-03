Vicky Kaushal opens up about the hardest part of fatherhood: ‘My heart sank’

Which side of Vicky Kaushal garners the most attention: the actor or the family man? It’s almost impossible to say for sure these days. As much as he is celebrated for his performances, Vicky is also often in the spotlight for the way he prioritises his family above everything else.

Especially after he and his wife, actor Katrina Kaif, became parents to a baby boy, Vihaan, Vicky has grown even more inward, and he admits that becoming a father has changed his life for the better.

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Vicky Kaushal on returning to work after paternity leave

Despite taking six weeks of paternity leave following Vihaan’s birth and spending all that time with Katrina and the baby, Vicky recently admitted that he began missing his son as soon as he returned to work. “My heart sank. It was hard,” he told The Nod, recalling his first day back at work after having Vihaan.

The actor also shared that he just can’t get enough of his little boy, no matter what. He said, “There are so many new feelings that surface almost on a daily basis, because being a parent is new to me. I understand now when others would say ‘yaar, bacha kitna jaldi bada ho raha hai‘ (the child is growing up so quickly). And I would think, ‘What are you talking about? Your child is still a year old.’ Now I get it.”

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The values Vicky Kaushal wants to instil in Vihaan

Even though his son is barely seven months old, Vicky is already quite clear about the kind of parent he wishes to be. He is also determined to be accountable for the person Vihaan grows up to be, since he believes every child imbibes their parents’ actions.

“It occurs to me at the most random moments that that [instilling the right values] is now my responsibility towards my son. He is going to learn by observing how his parents think, talk, and behave. So, I’ve realised whatever I want to see reflected in him has to come in my actions rather than words,” the actor added.

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He further noted that he developed a renewed, heightened sense of appreciation and respect for his parents after becoming a father himself. “When I look at my upbringing in retrospect, I understand so many things that they were right about. We weren’t financially flying. So, there was that pressure. But they had the responsibility of instilling the right values in me,” the Chhaava star added.

Why Vicky Kaushal thinks he isn’t ready for entrepreneurship

When asked if he would follow in Katrina’s footsteps and try his hand at entrepreneurship, Vicky asserted that he doesn’t believe he has what it takes to run a business, at least at the moment. He also praised Katrina for the way she manages her makeup brand, Kay Beauty, which has become a massive success over the years.

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“The more I see how hard she works on every aspect of Kay Beauty, the more I feel that I’m not meant to run a business. At least not right now. Katrina has great business acumen. She is driven. I have tremendous respect for her. But if I get into a business, I would first have to learn the ropes,” he added.

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Disclaimer: This article is based on personal interviews and public reflections shared by the individuals. It is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only and does not constitute professional, parental, or business advice.