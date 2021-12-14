Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif vow to ‘love, honour, cherish’ each other in gorgeous new wedding photos. See here

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been treating fans to some dreamy photos from their recent wedding ceremony. After showing a glimpse of Katrina Kaif walking down the aisle with her sisters, the couple shared new photos on Instagram and vowed “to love, honour and cherish” each other. While one of the photos showed them posing against the sunset, in another, we see Vicky giving Katrina a kiss on her forehead.

As soon as Katrina and Vicky shared the photos on their respective social media accounts, their friends and colleagues dropped adorable reactions in the comments section. Tahira Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Anusha Dandekar, and others, posted heart emojis. Fans expressed their excitement, as well. “Amazing couple,” one fan commented, while another mentioned that the two look like “soulmates.”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9. Their wedding was a private affair with only friends and family members in attendance. “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together,” the couple wrote in Instagram posts announcing the wedding.

As per reports, the two are planning to host a grand reception in Mumbai for their friends from the industry. However, there is no confirmation, yet. Katrina is basking in the success of her last release, Sooryavanshi. Vicky Kaushal received accolades for Sardar Udham, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.