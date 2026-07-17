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Vicky Kaushal gives fans a peek into ‘jaan’ Katrina Kaif’s intimate 43rd birthday celebration
Katrina Kaif celebrated her 43rd birthday with a private celebration surrounded by her loved ones. Husband Vicky Kaushal shared a heartwarming photo from the occasion, giving fans a rare glimpse into their special day.
Katrina Kaif celebrated her 43rd birthday on July 16 in an intimate gathering with her closest family members and loved ones, and husband-actor Vicky Kaushal made sure fans got a glimpse of the special occasion through a heartfelt social media post.
Taking to Instagram, the actor shared an adorable picture from the birthday celebration in which he is seen wrapping Katrina in a warm hug while holding a slice of cake. The couple flashed bright smiles for the camera, capturing a candid moment that quickly won over fans on social media.
Vicky Kaushal’s birthday post for Katrina Kaif
Keeping his birthday wish short yet affectionate, Vicky captioned the post, “Jaan Ka Janamdin” (My love’s birthday).
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The post was soon flooded with birthday wishes from fans and members of the film fraternity. Filmmaker Farah Khan wrote in the comment section, “Happy birthday Kat.. ❤️❤️❤️ ur mummy misses you,” while Fashion Stylist Amandeep Kaur added, “Awww you guys make my heart melt! ❤️❤️.”
Kareena Kapoor Khan was among those who wished Katrina on her special day on her Instagram story.
Sunny Kaushal’s wishes for his sister-in-law
Vicky Kaushal’s brother and actor Sunny Kaushal also joined in the birthday celebrations by sharing a cheerful picture on his Instagram Stories. The photo featured him posing in front of a “Happy Birthday Katrina” banner. Sunny also tagged his sister-in-law Katrina in the post.
Vicky and Katrina, who tied the knot in December 2021, have often kept their personal lives private, occasionally sharing glimpses on social media.
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Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed a baby boy, Vihaan, on November 7, 2025. The couple announced the name of their first child with the message, “Our Ray of Light ❤️ Vihaan Kaushal (विहान कौशल). Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world is changed in an instant. Gratitude beyond words 🙏🏽🧿🕉️.”
On the work front, Vicky Kaushal is gearing up to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s romantic epic Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, as well as the mythological saga Mahavatar, while Katrina is busy with her new-mom duties.
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