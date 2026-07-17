Vicky Kaushal gives fans a peek into ‘jaan’ Katrina Kaif’s intimate 43rd birthday celebration

Katrina Kaif celebrated her 43rd birthday on July 16 in an intimate gathering with her closest family members and loved ones, and husband-actor Vicky Kaushal made sure fans got a glimpse of the special occasion through a heartfelt social media post.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared an adorable picture from the birthday celebration in which he is seen wrapping Katrina in a warm hug while holding a slice of cake. The couple flashed bright smiles for the camera, capturing a candid moment that quickly won over fans on social media.

Vicky Kaushal’s birthday post for Katrina Kaif

Keeping his birthday wish short yet affectionate, Vicky captioned the post, “Jaan Ka Janamdin” (My love’s birthday).