Vicky Kaushal shares video as he gets a soothing head massage from mom, Veena: ‘Aapki maar aur maalish…’

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who has always been a family guy, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram on his mother Veena Kaushal’s birthday. In the video, Vicky’s mother can be seen giving him a soothing head massage while he seems to thoroughly enjoy it. Vicky wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday Maa. Aapki maar aur maalish dono mein sukoon hai! Love you.”

Fans loved the video and dropped red heart emoticons in the comment section and said, ‘lovely bond.’ In an interview with Film Companion, Vicky revealed that his mother is someone who keeps him grounded. He said, “Sometimes it’s just my mom, who will just see a certain change in the walk one fine way and she will just be playing her Sudoku in the newspaper and she will be looking at me just like, ‘Tu theek hai. Star ban gaya hai.’ And I will be like ‘okay’”.

Wife, actor Katrina Kaif, who was also there, said, “I like what you said about your mom. She sounds like a very wise woman. And she checks you out and says ‘Hmmm, got my eye on you’.”

On the work front, Vicky will next be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. He also has Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan. The actor will also feature in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. The film is based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.