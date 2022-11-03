scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Vicky Kaushal shares video as he gets a soothing head massage from mom, Veena: ‘Aapki maar aur maalish…’

Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram and dedicated a special post for his mother Veena Kaushal on the occasion of her birthday.

vicky kaushalVicky Kaushal with his mother Veena Kaushal. (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who has always been a family guy, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram on his mother Veena Kaushal’s birthday. In the video, Vicky’s mother can be seen giving him a soothing head massage while he seems to thoroughly enjoy it. Vicky wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday Maa. Aapki maar aur maalish dono mein sukoon hai! Love you.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Fans loved the video and dropped red heart emoticons in the comment section and said, ‘lovely bond.’ In an interview with Film Companion, Vicky revealed that his mother is someone who keeps him grounded. He said, “Sometimes it’s just my mom, who will just see a certain change in the walk one fine way and she will just be playing her Sudoku in the newspaper and she will be looking at me just like, ‘Tu theek hai. Star ban gaya hai.’ And I will be like ‘okay’”. 

Wife, actor Katrina Kaif, who was also there, said, “I like what you said about your mom. She sounds like a very wise woman. And she checks you out and says ‘Hmmm, got my eye on you’.”

On the work front, Vicky will next be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. He also has Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan. The actor will also feature in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. The film is based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-11-2022 at 02:47:29 pm
Next Story

Virat Kohli, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma nominated for ICC ‘Player of the Month’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Amid divorce talks, Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa come together to celebrate daughter’s birthday
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 03: Latest News
Advertisement