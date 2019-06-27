First Look: Vicky Kaushal as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

After donning the uniform in Raazi and Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal has once again taken up the role of an army officer. This time, he will be seen as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in Meghna Gulzar’s yet-to-be-titled directorial.

Sam Manekshaw was the first Indian Army officer to have been promoted to the rank of Field Marshal. He led the Indian Army to victory in East Pakistan and is credited for India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. Manekshaw shared a great rapport with the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He passed away on June 27, 2008, at the age of 94.

Meghna had announced the film in 2017. She also said that her film is not a biopic. “I am making film on the life of Field Marshal of our country Sam Manekshaw but it’s not a biopic. My last film Raazi was also not a biopic but with my upcoming film, I want to showcase life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw,” she had said at an event.

Sharing the look of Kaushal in the movie, Meghna wrote, “A Soldier’s Soldier. A Gentleman’s Gentleman. In remembrance, on the death anniversary of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. It is my honour to tell the story of one of India’s greatest war heroes, with @vickykaushal09 essaying the historic man!”

Sharing the same photo, Vicky Kaushal, who has earlier worked with Meghna in Raazi, wrote on Instagram, “I feel honoured, emotional and proud of getting a chance to unfold the journey of this fearless patriot, the swashbuckling general, the first Field Marshal of India- SAM MANEKSHAW. Remembering him on his death anniversary today and embracing the new beginnings with @meghnagulzar and #RonnieScrewvala. @rsvpmovies.”

The film on war hero Sam Manekshaw will be bankrolled by Ronnie Screwala.