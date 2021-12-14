Vicky Kaushal’s face lights up as he sees bride Katrina Kaif for the first time, watch

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married on December 9 in a private ceremony that was away from the media or public gaze. The three-day extravaganza took place at the Six Senses Fort Barwara, Chauth Ka Barwara, Rajasthan. While fans were overjoyed as the couple shared beautiful moments from their festivities, the latest photo has left them melting. A wedding planner page shared a picture revealing Vicky’s expression as he saw his bride for the first time.

In the photo, Katrina is seen walking towards her groom under a flower canopy that is held by her sisters. Looking dashing in a pastel sherwani, Vicky cannot take his eyes off her. With a broad smile and twinkling eyes, he stares at her as Katrina walks towards him.

Fans too seemed to be stumped by this romantic image as they showered Katrina and Vicky with love in the comment box. While many called the photo ‘beautiful’, a fan wrote, ” Only love in his eyes for his .” A few even got ‘goosebumps’ seeing this priceless moment. Another social media user replied, “God bless these two really nothing but pure love.”

While the wedding was all about love and fun, Katrina Kaif broke a stereotype by getting her sister squad to hold her flower canopy. As the tradition goes, the bride walks to the aisle with her brothers holding the ‘phoolon ka chaddhar’. However, given the strong bond Kaif shares with her sisters, she got them to complete the rituals. The departure from the stereotype at the wedding was said to be quite an overwhelming moment at the wedding.

Vicky Kaushal’s cousin Upasana Vohra even revealed that Katrina was speaking in Punjabi throughout the wedding. The doctor went live on her Instagram page recently where she satiated fans’ curiosity by answering questions about the wedding. As someone asked Upasana whether Katrina Kaif spoke Punjabi at the wedding, she replied, “Yes. Throughout the wedding, she is only speaking Punjabi.”

She also revealed that she really loved meeting Katrina and her family as they were all very warm people. Vicky’s cousin also shared a photo of a gift hamper, thanking her ‘bhabhi’.