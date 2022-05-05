Vicky Kaushal’s fan can’t hold back her tears after meeting the star, writes ‘want to tell the world that you are a gem’

Vicky Kaushal has a huge fanbase. So, when a fan recently got a chance to meet Vicky, she couldn’t hold back her tears, and the Uri actor comforted her as she was clearly overwhelmed.

The fan named Rimjhim shared a video of her meeting on Instagram. She wrote in the caption that she has become a bigger fan of the actor after meeting him in person.

Sharing the video, Rimjhim wrote, “Aadat Bana Lu Tujhe Still Shivering, Still Shivering, Still Shivering, Still Shivering Yaar. @vickykaushal09 I am a fan of the work you are doing, a fan of your acting, and there is no doubt I’ll remain lifelong. But after seeing you I have become a fan of you; what an amazing human you are.”

Her caption further read, “I want to yell and tell the world that you are a gem. No one can be another Vicky Kaushal. Out of your 13 million fans right here there is one genuine fan who just keeps admiring you for all you are. Keep shining I love you Mr Kaushal.”

A fan account also shared a video of the meeting where Vicky can be heard praising her name.

Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming films include the Sam Maneckshaw biopic titled Sam Bahadur. He will also be seen in Laxman Utekar’s untitled film with Sara Ali Khan, Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Naam Mera and Anand Tiwari’s next which is being produced by Dharma Productions.