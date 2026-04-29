Vicky Kaushal endorses Katrina Kaif’s makeup brand, jokes he wasn’t paid for it: ‘What a wow!’

He may be Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj on screen, but in life, Vicky Kaushal is a major pookie, particularly for his wife, Katrina Kaif. One of Bollywood’s most celebrated power couples, the two have time and again proven that they are each other’s biggest cheerleaders, not just in cinema but also in their other endeavours.

Since they mostly maintain a low profile regarding their private life, whenever they post about each other on social media, it quickly goes viral, earning much love from their fans.

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