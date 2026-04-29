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Vicky Kaushal endorses Katrina Kaif’s makeup brand, jokes he wasn’t paid for it: ‘What a wow!’
Vicky Kaushal recently promoted his wife Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty brand, joking about unpaid promotion.
He may be Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj on screen, but in life, Vicky Kaushal is a major pookie, particularly for his wife, Katrina Kaif. One of Bollywood’s most celebrated power couples, the two have time and again proven that they are each other’s biggest cheerleaders, not just in cinema but also in their other endeavours.
Since they mostly maintain a low profile regarding their private life, whenever they post about each other on social media, it quickly goes viral, earning much love from their fans.
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Vicky Kaushal’s shoutout to Kay Beauty
Recently, Vicky once again proved that he would do absolutely anything for the love of his life, and even became the unofficial brand ambassador for Katrina’s makeup brand, Kay Beauty, to introduce one of their new items. Taking to his Instagram stories on Wednesday, April 29, Vicky promoted Kay Beauty’s new jelly lip and cheek wand in his cheeky way.
Sharing a selfie of himself holding a jelly lip and cheek wand after applying it to his face, the actor wrote, “Caffeinated cheeks for caffeinated me! What a wow,” tagging both Katrina and Kay Beauty. He didn’t stop there and added in jest, “I tried my best, but sadly, not a paid promotion.”
What is Kay Beauty?
Launched by Katrina in 2019 with a mission to empower through beauty, Kay Beauty’s motto is that “beauty should feel real, accessible and genuinely joyful.” Vicky simply added to this with a “real and genuinely joyful” shoutout to his partner’s brand and their latest product.
About Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif
After the blockbuster success of director Laxman Utekar’s Chhaava, which became the third-highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, Vicky Kaushal is currently working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s romantic drama Love & War, in which he stars alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
Katrina Kaif’s most recent film appearance was in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas, where she shared the screen with Vijay Sethupathi.
The power couple welcomed their first child, a son named Vihaan, in November 2025.
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