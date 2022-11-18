Vicky Kaushal dances with Madhuri Dixit on ‘Mere Saamne Vaali Khidki’; fans express wish to see them together in a movie

Actor Vicky Kaushal got to dance with his ‘forever favourite’ Madhuri Dixit on the sets of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10. On the show, Vicky will promote his upcoming release Govinda Naam Mera, which will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from December 16. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

Vicky shared the video of him dancing with Madhuri on the reprise version of the popular Padosan song, “Mere Saamne Vaali Khidki”. The reprise version of the song is sung by Sanam. In the video, Vicky is decked up in white pants and a coat that he has paired with a printed shirt. Madhuri is seen wearing a glittery sharara suit. Sharing the video, the Uri actor wrote, “Maya! ❤️ #foreverfavourite @madhuridixitnene.”

Fans of the actor remarked that the video is cute. One of them commented, “Both are cute.” Another fan expressed a wish to see the duo together on screen as she wrote, “Why dont you both do a movie. ❤️.”

Madhuri Dixit also shared the same video on her Instagram account and captioned it, “Lots of fun and amazing performances coming your way with very special guests. How excited are you for this weekend’s episode ?” Even her fans showered love on the video. A comment on the post read, “How sweet 🥰😍😍😍😍😍😍 love you so much ma’am forever 💞😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘.” Madhuri’s Hum Aapke Hai Koun co-actor Renuka Shahane wrote in the comments section, “Sweeet ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Vicky Kaushal will be appearing on this weekend’s episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. The show is judged by Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi and Karan Johar. It airs on Colors TV every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm.

Meanwhile, Vicky is looking forward to the release of Govinda Naam Mera. He also has Laxman Utekar’s next untitled romantic drama and Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur in the pipeline.