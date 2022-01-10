Vicky Kaushal dances to ‘Rowdy Baby’ in his latest video, fans ask if Katrina Kaif shot it

Actor Vicky Kaushal on Monday broke the internet with his dance video. Dancing to Maari 2 song “Rowdy Baby”, Vicky showed off his sexy moves in the video. He captioned the post, “What monday blues? #setlife #bestlife.”

While fans were impressed by the Uri actor’s moves, their witty comments on his post will leave you in splits. Vicky, as readers would know, celebrated his one-month wedding anniversary with Katrina Kaif yesterday. Replying to his post, a fan wrote, “Pov: when you get married to Katrina Kaif.” Another fan asked if Katrina recorded the video, writing, “Bhabhi video bna rahi hai kya??”

Other hilarious comments included “Rowdy Kat baby”, “Wow after marriage this dance” and “Kat se shadi krni ki khushi mai.”

Yesterday, a glowing Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to wish Vicky Kaushal in the cutest way possible. She posted a picture of the pair at home and captioned it,”Happppyyyyy one month my ”. On the other hand, the Sardar Udham actor took to the photo-sharing app to post a picture of the pair having a blast at one of their wedding functions.

Katrina and Vicky’s wedding on December 9 was held at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.