scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 18, 2022

Vicky Kaushal dances to Punjabi song on the ramp at fashion show, as audience hoots and cheers. Watch

Vicky Kaushal was the showstopper for Kunal Rawal's latest ethnic collection.

vicky kaushalVicky Kaushal performed at a fashion show (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Vicky Kaushal showed his dance moves during a ramp walk for Kunal Rawal’s latest ethnic collection. Vicky, who was the showstopper for the event, wore a beige embroidered mirror work sherwani and matching trousers, paired with matching boots and accessories. He also shook a leg with Kunal Rawal on a Punjabi song while the audience hooted and cheered.

Also Read |Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal hug each other, dance with an imaginary Katrina Kaif

Vicky enjoys sharing fun reels of himself singing and dancing to Punjabi songs. In a video last week, he performed Kya Baat Hai, much to his wife, actor Katrina Kaif’s disapproval. He captioned his video, “My wife begs me not to put up such videos, but I can’t help it. Hopefully one day she’ll say… “KYAA BAAT HAII!!!”  Recently, Vicky celebrated his first anniversary with Katrina. The couple, who had kept their relationship under wraps till the actual wedding in 2021, jetted off to an undisclosed location in the hills and penned emotional posts for each other.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Vicky spoke about how Katrina Kaif guided him through his dance rehearsals and gave him “specific and constructive feedback.” When asked if he discusses his films with Katrina and if she gives him tips on dancing, he said, “Of course, whenever I would rehearse, I’d go back home and show her the video of the rehearsal. Actually she comes up with… She’s not like, ‘yeh acchha hai, yeh buraa hai‘, she’s a spectacular dancer and she also has a lot of knowledge about dancing in cinema so she has very specific feedback to give.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Kerala, couple fund football dreams of poor kidsPremium
In Kerala, couple fund football dreams of poor kids
Another Bhutto at UNSC, 51 years agoPremium
Another Bhutto at UNSC, 51 years ago
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: Why Modi doesn’t want to topple the H...Premium
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: Why Modi doesn’t want to topple the H...
In Kashmir, a new timetablePremium
In Kashmir, a new timetable

On the work front, Vicky was last seen in the film Govinda Naam Mera. He has Sam Bahadur and Laxman Utekar’s film with Sara Ali Khan in the pipeline.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-12-2022 at 10:55:13 am
Next Story

Fitbit Sense 2 review: A glorified smart(band)

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

5 things Malaika Arora revealed: She proposed to Arbaaz Khan, bodyshaming
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close