Vicky Kaushal dances to Punjabi song on the ramp at fashion show, as audience hoots and cheers. Watch

Vicky Kaushal showed his dance moves during a ramp walk for Kunal Rawal’s latest ethnic collection. Vicky, who was the showstopper for the event, wore a beige embroidered mirror work sherwani and matching trousers, paired with matching boots and accessories. He also shook a leg with Kunal Rawal on a Punjabi song while the audience hooted and cheered.

Vicky enjoys sharing fun reels of himself singing and dancing to Punjabi songs. In a video last week, he performed Kya Baat Hai, much to his wife, actor Katrina Kaif’s disapproval. He captioned his video, “My wife begs me not to put up such videos, but I can’t help it. Hopefully one day she’ll say… “KYAA BAAT HAII!!!” Recently, Vicky celebrated his first anniversary with Katrina. The couple, who had kept their relationship under wraps till the actual wedding in 2021, jetted off to an undisclosed location in the hills and penned emotional posts for each other.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Vicky spoke about how Katrina Kaif guided him through his dance rehearsals and gave him “specific and constructive feedback.” When asked if he discusses his films with Katrina and if she gives him tips on dancing, he said, “Of course, whenever I would rehearse, I’d go back home and show her the video of the rehearsal. Actually she comes up with… She’s not like, ‘yeh acchha hai, yeh buraa hai‘, she’s a spectacular dancer and she also has a lot of knowledge about dancing in cinema so she has very specific feedback to give.”

On the work front, Vicky was last seen in the film Govinda Naam Mera. He has Sam Bahadur and Laxman Utekar’s film with Sara Ali Khan in the pipeline.