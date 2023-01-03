Katrina Kaif blushes as Vicky Kaushal puts on private dance concert for her on birthday, fan calls the viral video ‘too sweet’. Watch

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif revealed on Koffee with Karan that her actor-husband Vicky Kaushal danced for her on her birthday. And now, Mini Mathur has shared a glimpse of that performance on social media. Mini had done a round-up of her 2022 on Instagram, which included moments shared with her friends and family during the year. A part of the video revealed Vicky dancing for Katrina in the Maldives.

Fans of the couple were quick to extract the snippet of Vicky and Katrina from the video. In it, Vicky is seen kneeling on the floor as he dances to one of Katrina’s songs. Actor Sharvari Wagh, who is rumoured to be dating Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal, danced with him in the background. Looking at them, Katrina blushed and smiled.

As Mini shared the video, fans of the couple showered them with love. One of them commented, “Vicky dancing and Katrina enjoying too sweet ❤️❤️❤️.” Another wrote, “Thank you for sharing Vicky’s dance ❤️.” One of them also wrote, “Vicky’s dance for Katrina 😍😍.”

Vicky and Katrina celebrated her birthday with close friends in the Maldives. Among those who were a part of the celebration included Katrina’s sister Isabelle Kaif, Mini Mathur, Ileana D’Cruz, Anand Tiwari and Angira Dhar.

Speaking about how Vicky cheered her up on her birthday, Katrina had told Karan Johar on KwK, “On my birthday, I was just recovering from being very unwell. I had a very tough time with Covid. He could sense that I was not having a good time and somehow, he just turned the switch. He did a 45-minute concert of every single song of mine and danced to entire songs. And everyone sat down, and stopped dancing. Everyone was like, ‘How does he know every step?’ The steps weren’t perfect but he just got the vibe, and danced it through. But the reason behind it was to make me laugh.”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been married for a year. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. Speaking about their love story, Katrina said, “I did not even know much about him. He was just a name I had heard but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over.” Katrina recently starred in the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot. She will next be seen alongside Salman Khan in Tiger 3. Besides that, she also has Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas in the pipeline.

Vicky has recently wrapped the shoot of Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, co-starring Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film will release on December 1, 2023. He will also star in director Laxman Utekar’s new film.