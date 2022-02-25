Sham Kaushal on bond with Ajay Devgn’s father Veeru: ‘He fed me when I was walking hungry on streets’

Veteran action director Sham Kaushal, a person of few words, remains one of the best known stunt choreographers in the country. He has directed action scenes for films such as Dangal, Padmaavat, Dhoom 3 and Bajirao Mastaani, among others. In a recent interview Sham, father of Sunny and Vicky Kaushal, has opened up about how he reviews Vicky’s work.

When asked if he thinks Vicky would be able to pull of an action flick, he said he likes ‘the emotion’ his son brings to his work and action. The stunt director said that emotion guides action. While he refreained from speaking about Vicky and his wife Katrina Kaif, he had earlier thanked people for their blessings while returning from Rajasthan after their wedding. “Thank you all for coming, it has been such a pleasure to meet you all. Your blessings are with us. We are all very happy,” he had said after the wedding.

In the interview to ETimes, Sham also opened up about his association with Ajay Devgn and his father Veeru Devgn, who passed away last year. Sham shared how he has worked with Ajay ever since he entered the film industry as a stunt man. He started his career as an assistant to Veeru Devgn when ‘Ajay must have been in 4-5th standard’. He said he didn’t know anything about stunt work when he started his career, and learnt everything from Devgn senior. He also remembered the days when Veeru took him in. “I was walking the streets hungry, he took me to his home and fed me,” he said.

Sham has worked with Ajay in films like Dhanwaan (1993). He shared that he shared a “respectable bond” with the Devgns, and that some people have a special bond, and that they don’t need to meet to keep affection alive.

Sham, in his 60s, is still active as an action director. His latest project is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, which releases in theatres on February 25. About working on the film, Sham had written on Instagram, “God is kind. This Sanjay L Bansali’s 10th film as Director & mine 10th with him as Action Director. Thank u SLB for ur trust since Khamoshi. Feeling humbled & blessed. May God bless u & our film with all the success. Respect & gratitude. 🙏🏻🙏🏻.”