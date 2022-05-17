Vicky Kaushal cuts his birthday cake as Katrina Kaif sings for him: ‘Pyaar pyaar aur bohot saara pyaar’

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who celebrated his 34th birthday on Monday, has shared pictures from his birthday celebration on Instagram. The actor is in New York with his actor-wife Katrina Kaif for a vacation. He has been sharing various photos from their holiday as well.

In the photos, posted by Vicky, he is seen swinging on a hammock and smiling at the camera. The next in the post is a video of the Uri star cutting his birthday cake while Katrina sings the birthday song. The actor also posted a picture of his birthday party decor, which presumably took place on a terrace. Vicky and Katrina were joined by their friends in celebrating the former’s birthday.

Sharing the photos, Vicky captioned them, “Swinging into the new year with my favourite people. My heart’s filled with utmost joy and gratitude. Thank You everyone for sending me all your love and warm wishes. Pyaar pyaar aur bohot saara pyaar!!! 🤗❤️.”

Earlier, Katrina had posted a series of photos from Vicky’s birthday celebration. She shared a photo from the Winter Garden theatre and a picture of Vicky holding a food menu that read, ‘Vicky’s pre-birthday brunch’. However, amid the celebration, the Ek Tha Tiger actor didn’t miss her workout session.

Besides sharing pictures from the celebration, Katrina wished Vicky birthday with an adorable Instagram post. Sharing a photo of herself with her husband, she wrote, “New York Wala Birthday 🥳 My ❤️ Simply put ………………YOU MAKE EVERYTHING BETTER 💕.”

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has the untitled Laxman Utekar movie which also stars Sara Ali Khan, the Sam Bahadur biopic by Meghna Gulzar, and the comedy film Govinda Naam Mera in his kitty. He was last seen in the acclaimed Shoojit Sircar movie Sardar Udham.