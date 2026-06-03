Vicky Kaushal on his controversial ‘wife joke’ getting backlash: ‘Deserved the brickbats’

Months after a viral wedding video sparked criticism online, Vicky Kaushal has finally addressed the controversy surrounding his much-discussed “wife jokes.” The actor, who recently celebrated his first birthday as a father, said that while public figures are often held to high standards, it is unrealistic to expect them to be perfect at all times. He also acknowledged that criticism can sometimes offer valuable lessons.

Speaking to The Nod Magazine, Vicky talked about the backlash he received earlier this year and admitted that being in the public eye comes with both appreciation and accountability.

“There is no way that just because you’re a public figure, you need to be perfect. Sometimes we do deserve the brickbats, and maybe the learning there for me is that, as much as people are giving me love, it also comes with a certain sense of responsibility.”

The actor added that criticism is an inevitable part of fame and that how one responds to it ultimately matters.

“No actor has gotten fame and not gotten the flip side of it. I made the conscious choice that I wanted to be here, and the Universe is reciprocating. Now it’s on me how I handle [the fame]. And if the criticism is constructive, you can learn from it.”

Vicky also said that he has little control over how people choose to interpret his actions or comments, making it important to focus on personal growth rather than public perception.

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What sparked the controversy?

The controversy began in March when a video from a wedding event surfaced on social media and quickly went viral. In the clip, Vicky was seen interacting with the groom’s father and asking him to encourage the groom to say his popular catchphrase, “How’s the josh?”

As the crowd responded with “High, sir!”, the actor joked: “Maine yeh dekha hai ki bachelors ka josh hamesha high rehta hai. Hum shaadi-shuda waalon ka josh saal dar saal girta rehta hai. Par tension lene ki baat nahi hai, 4 din mein josh kam nahi hota (I’ve noticed that bachelors always have high energy and enthusiasm. For those of us who are married, that enthusiasm keeps dropping year after year. But don’t worry, it doesn’t fade in just four days).”

Vicky is turning into the wife jokes guy

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Many social media users criticised Vicky for relying on what they described as outdated and misogynistic marriage stereotypes. The criticism spread rapidly across platforms, turning what was meant to be a casual wedding interaction into a larger conversation about humour, marriage stereotypes and celebrity accountability.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s family life

Vicky married Katrina Kaif on December 9, 2021, in an intimate yet lavish ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The couple had kept their relationship largely away from the spotlight before tying the knot. In 2025, they welcomed their son, Vihaan. Vicky recently celebrated his first birthday as a father.

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On his birthday, Katrina took to Instagram to post a series of pictures along with an emotional note celebrating her husband. Referring to the changes in their lives over the past two years, she wrote, “Happy Birthdayyyyyy…. Same place, 2 years later and how much has changed… Prayer, patience, and faith… And today we celebrate your birthday with the most amount of joy with our little angel….”

Katrina added, “My heart is full and grateful … Last few years you have been a pillar of strength, of love and light with the patience of a saint 99 % of the time (ok maybe 98) I love you not only for who you are (an exemplary human being with a integrity hard to find), but also because you entertain the endless questions that I ask you, about things you cannot possibly know the answer to.”

“Yes you are now a expert on mythology, AI ,waterproofing, make up, health, business, all ‘What if’ situations in general and everything else in between … For your birthday I wish for you a few extra moments and time for a black coffee (or 2) between the time you wake up and the moment my questions start,” the actor concluded.

What’s next for Vicky Kaushal?

On the work front, Vicky will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Although the film was initially expected to release earlier, it remains under production and is currently scheduled to hit theatres in January 2027.