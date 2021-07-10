Vicky Kaushal completes nine years in Bollywood, shares throwback photo

Actor Vicky Kaushal on Saturday expressed gratitude for completing nine years in the Hindi film industry. Vicky took to Instagram to share a photo from one of his auditions in 2012, when he entered Bollywood. “Today, 9 years back SHUKR!” Vicky wrote alongside the photo on his Instagram story.

Vicky Kaushal began as an assistant director, on Anurag Kashyap’s 2012 crime drama Gangs of Wasseypur. The same year he made his screen debut with Kashyap’s co-production, Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana. Three years later, he starred in a small role in Kashyap’s Bombay Velvet, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.

Vicky finally gained recognition with Neeraj Ghaywan’s 2015 acclaimed drama Masaan, where he starred alongside Richa Chadha, Shweta Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra and Pankaj Tripathi. While his performances in follow up films like Zubaan (2016) and Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016) were appreciated, he was far from mainstream success.

2018, however, turned around Vicky’s career. The actor had five back-to-back releases including huge successes like Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju and Alia Bhatt-led Raazi. His last release of the year, Anurag Kashyap-directed romance Manmarziyaan, established him as a star-actor. Within months, Vicky Kaushal delivered not only his career’s but also the industry’s biggest hit of the year– Uri: The Surgical Strike. And unlike his previous successes, Uri was a solo-hero film and hence proved Vicky’s mettle as a stand-alone commercial star.

Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in sci-fi film The Immortal Ashwatthama, where she will play a character inspired by the warrior Ashwatthama, who played a crucial role in the war between Pandavas and Kauravas in Mahabharata. The film will reunite him with his Uri director Aditya Dhar. The Immortal Ashwatthama is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

He is also set to star in Mr Lele, Sardar Udham Singh and Sam Bahadur.