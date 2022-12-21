scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Vicky Kaushal compares Katrina Kaif to Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan, says she represents India on the global stage

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in an intimate but lavish ceremony in Rajasthan last year. They recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

katrina, vicky 1200Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Actor Vicky Kaushal compared his wife to industry stalwarts such as Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini, and said that she is now recognised as the global face of the Indian film industry. Katrina and Vicky tied the knot last year, and recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

In an interview with Navbharat Times, Vicky reacted to Katrina’s recent comment about not wanting to work with him, for fear of being outclassed by his talent. Vicky said that Katrina said this out of love, and that she is a formidable star in her own right.

Also read |Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal travel economy class, amazed fans call them ‘down to earth’. Watch video

He said, “I’ve always said that an industry is known by a few faces and Katrina has reached a stage where she is known globally. Like Mr Bachchan, there are only a few such names. Once upon a time there used to be Hema Malini.”

He continued, “Katrina has achieved that position, and it is not at all easy to achieve this position. I believe that whatever he has done, she has done it completely on her own. I look up to her for what she has achieved and I have a long way to go before I reach that level. I think it is also good that we both learn and share a lot from each other.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete

Vicky started out as an assistant director, and made his lead acting debut with the acclaimed drama Masaan. He has since branched out into more mainstream roles, appearing in films such as Sanju, Uri: The Surgical Strike, and most recently, Govinda Naam Mera. Katrina, on the other hand, has always been a mainstream star. She most recently appeared in the horror comedy Phone Bhoot. They tied the knot in a private but lavish ceremony in Rajasthan last year, after quietly dating through the pandemic.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-12-2022 at 01:42:54 pm
Next Story

Haryana’s new land policy: Landowners to be partners with state government

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan
On Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday here’s a sneak peek into some adorable moments with his family
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close