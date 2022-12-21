Vicky Kaushal compares Katrina Kaif to Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan, says she represents India on the global stage

Actor Vicky Kaushal compared his wife to industry stalwarts such as Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini, and said that she is now recognised as the global face of the Indian film industry. Katrina and Vicky tied the knot last year, and recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

In an interview with Navbharat Times, Vicky reacted to Katrina’s recent comment about not wanting to work with him, for fear of being outclassed by his talent. Vicky said that Katrina said this out of love, and that she is a formidable star in her own right.

He said, “I’ve always said that an industry is known by a few faces and Katrina has reached a stage where she is known globally. Like Mr Bachchan, there are only a few such names. Once upon a time there used to be Hema Malini.”

He continued, “Katrina has achieved that position, and it is not at all easy to achieve this position. I believe that whatever he has done, she has done it completely on her own. I look up to her for what she has achieved and I have a long way to go before I reach that level. I think it is also good that we both learn and share a lot from each other.”

Vicky started out as an assistant director, and made his lead acting debut with the acclaimed drama Masaan. He has since branched out into more mainstream roles, appearing in films such as Sanju, Uri: The Surgical Strike, and most recently, Govinda Naam Mera. Katrina, on the other hand, has always been a mainstream star. She most recently appeared in the horror comedy Phone Bhoot. They tied the knot in a private but lavish ceremony in Rajasthan last year, after quietly dating through the pandemic.