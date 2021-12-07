Vicky Kaushal recalls friends boasting about new cars while he was catching buses, Samantha asks about ‘that college group’

Actor Vicky Kaushal has listed the two things that he was concerned about as an actor. The first was being slotted as a supporting actor after delivering a couple of acclaimed performances, and the second came early in his career, before he’d tasted success.

In an appearance on Film Companion’s retrospective of the year’s best performances, Vicky Kaushal spoke about second guessing his decision to become an actor, when his friends were settling down in life and buying cars and houses. He said that when he was 25-26, and his engineering friends were buying their first car and first house, he was waiting for the 33 number bus to take him ‘to Aram Nagar for an audition’. That was the time that he started questioning himself, and wondered if he had made the right decision, because the college groups were full of pictures of cars. When Samantha Ruth Prabhu winkingly asked him what the sentiment on the college group is like now, he laughed and said that called ‘good in the hood’.

When Vicky’s female co-panelists, Sanya Malhotra, Taapsee Pannu and Samantha said that they are often offered unremarkable characters, he was asked if he, too, has been offered to play the heroine’s boyfriend. Vicky said that he has done films like Raazi and Manmarziyaan, in which he wasn’t the lead, but he made the decision to do those films because the scripts appealed to him. However, he pointed out the one concern he had after both performances drew praise. He said that he was mindful of the fact that after doing Raazi and Sanju, he is not slotted in the supporting actor category. After the two films, he decided to do films where he had more responsibility on his shoulders.

Rationalising his comments, Vicky continued, “I never got a launch, I never had choices. Manmarziyaan was the first film for which I did not have to give an audition. Sanju, Raazi, every film I had to give an audition. So, it was not my choice, it was the film’s choice to take me in.”

Vicky said in the interview that he is most excited about playing the legendary soldier Sam Manekshaw in an upcoming biopic that will reunite him with Raazi director Meghna Gulzar. He didn’t talk about his wedding with Katrina Kaif, which is expected to take place on December 9 in Rajasthan.