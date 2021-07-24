Vicky Kaushal celebrates six years of Masaan: ‘Forever grateful’

It’s been six years of being a leading hero for Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal. On Saturday, the actor took to Instagram to celebrate the sixth anniversary of his first film as a lead hero, Masaan. Thanking fans, Vicky said that he is “forever grateful” for receiving so much love, “probably more than I deserve.”

The 33-year-old first shared a still from the Neeraj Ghaywan directorial, and also a picture with the cast of the 2015 film. He captioned it, “24th July 2015. #forevergrateful 🎈 .” A couple of hours later, he shared a reel of him enjoying the cool breeze from his car on Masaan‘s song “Tu Kisi Rail Si”.

“From me to you, for all the love you have given… far more than I ever dreamed of, probably more than I deserve. Thank You very much for these beautiful 6 years! Aap hain toh main hu, aapka pyaar nahi toh main kuch bhi nahi. ❤️,” he wrote along with the post.

Vicky’s lady love in the film Shweta Tripathi also reposted a number of fan edits on her stories celebrating the happy occasion.

Set in Varanasi, Masaan narrated stories of two individuals and their painful experiences in life, and how they eventually overcome their grief. It also starred Sanjay Mishra, Pankaj Tripathi and Vineet Kumar in pivotal roles.

Written by Varun Grover, the film screened in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival and brought home two awards. It was even screened at the inaugural New York Dalit Film and Cultural Festival in 2019.