Vicky Kaushal reviews Taapsee Pannu’s Rashmi Rocket: ‘The rocket launches and how!’

Rashmi Rocket, starring Taapsee Pannu, has got a thumbs up from her Manmarizyaan co-star Vicky Kaushal ahead of its release. Vicky took to Instagram and complimented the actor on the film, calling it ‘thoughtful and impactful’. The film will release on ZEE5 on October 15. Vicky’s Sardar Udham will release a day after Rashmi Rocket, on October 16.

Vicky wrote a Rashmi Rocket appreciation post, “Informative, emotional and impactful. This rocket launches and how! Congrats!” Vicky attended a screening of the film with Siddharth Roy Kapoor, Shoojit Sircar, Sumeet Vyas, and Gaurav Chopraa in Mumbai.

Also Read | Rashmi Rocket actor Priyanshu Painyuli: Taapsee Pannu is a rocket in real life

Rashmi Rocket sees Taapsee playing a sprinter who gets banned from the sport due to high testosterone levels after she is forced to undertake a gender test. She challenges India’s athletics association and takes the legal route to win back her lost respect and dignity.

In an interview to Indian Express, Taapsee revealed that she was shooting for Game Over in 2019 when the script of Rashmi Rocket came to her. “I was shocked that despite personally loving sports, I was unaware about gender testing. I did Google search and found out this really happens. So many female athletes get banned and also end up damaging their life in so many ways. There’s so much social shaming that happens. I realised it’s a story that hasn’t been told in mainstream and I knew it’ll hit hard.”

The film walso stars Abhishek Banerjee, Priyanshu Painyuli and Supriya Pathak.