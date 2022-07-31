scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 31, 2022

Vicky Kaushal celebrates Katrina Kaif’s achievements, calls her ‘beautiful, woman of his life’

Vicky Kaushal showered love on the 'woman of his life' Katrina Kaif for winning big at an event.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 31, 2022 6:59:04 pm
Katrina Kaif vicky kaushalKatrina Kaif's homegrown beauty brand wins the 'brand of the year at VOGUE. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram stories and cheered for his wife, actor and entrepreneur Katrina Kaif as her beauty brand ‘Kay Beauty’ won the award for brand of the year at an event. Vicky reposted Katrina’s post with Sia’s song ‘Unstoppable’ in the background and also dropped a melting comment on Katrina’s picture saying, “Brand of the year by the Woman of my life! Congratulations beautiful.”

Earlier, Katrina reshared a picture posted by Vogue which read, “It came, it conquered, and it’s definitely here to stay – meet the homegrown makeup brand that won hearts across the country and the VOGUE India beauty ‘brand of the year’ award for #VBF2022. Ever since its 2019 launch, Katrina Kaif’s (@katrinakaif) Kay Beauty (@kaybykatrina) instantly grew to become one of India’s most loved makeup brands. The philosophy was simple –– making makeup more accessible to the girl and boy next door.”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Bollywood celebrities took to the comment section and congratulated the Bollywood diva. While Ishan Khattar wrote, “Whoop whoop. Trailblazing!” Zoya Akhtar said, “it’s more than Kay to be you baby.” Filmmaker Karan Johar dropped multiple red heart emoticons and wrote, “More power to you Kat! This is amazing.” Arjun Kapoor said, “Kiling it K.”

On the work front, Vicky is prepping for his upcoming film Sam Bahadur. Katrina will be seen opposite Salman Khan in Tiger 3.

