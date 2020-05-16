Ayushmann Khurrana, Taapsee Pannu and others wish Vicky Kaushal on his birthday

Vicky Kaushal turned 32 today. (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram, Sunny Kaushal/Instagram) Vicky Kaushal turned 32 today. (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram, Sunny Kaushal/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal celebrates his 32nd birthday today. The actor is receiving love from his fans and friends from the film industry.

Meghna Gulzar, who directed Vicky Kaushal in Raazi, shared an adorable photo from the sets of the film and wrote, “Keep smiling” wishing the actor on his birthday. The duo is also collaborating on the Sam Maneckshaw biopic.

Taapsee Pannu shared her favourite photo from the sets of Manmarziyaan to wish Vicky on his birthday.

Aditya Dhar shared an artwork by Arpit Dudewal to wish the Uri actor. He captioned the image as, “Happppppy Birthday Vikku!!! May this year be the start of the greatest years of your life!! May you soon rule the world with your extraordinary talent and super infectious smile.”

Ayushmann Khurrana shared a photo wishing the Masaan star.

Wishing you a very Happy birthday @vickykaushal09. May you always keep smiling and keep entertaining everyone with your talent! — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) May 16, 2020

Karan Johar wrote, “Happy birthday to the boy with the kindest smile and the hugest talent. Big love to you Vicky.”

T-series head Bhushan Kumar tweeted, “Many happy returns of the day @vickykaushal09. Here’s to another year filled with laughter and success. Have a great one.

Vicky’s brother and actor Sunny Kaushal also wished the actor on his birthday. He shared adorable childhood photos.

Talking about having a quiet celebration at home, Vicky had earlier shared, “It is going to be different this time because it will be a quiet one. It is going to be all about spending time with family. I will also be catching up with my friends over video calls.”

