Vicky Kaushal: I used to get upset because my birthday would fall during summer vacations

Vicky Kaushal plans to have a quiet celebration at home on his birthday. (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram) Vicky Kaushal plans to have a quiet celebration at home on his birthday. (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)

Uri actor Vicky Kaushal, who turns 32 today, will be celebrating his big day locked down in his Mumbai house.

Talking about having a quiet celebration at home, he shares, “It is going to be different this time because it will be a quiet one. It is going to be all about spending time with family. I will also be catching up with my friends over video calls.”

The actor then shared how he has felt the need to make more time for his family. “From this point on, it will be a conscious effort to give more time to them. When the lockdown is lifted, I will make sure that no matter how busy I get in life, I will spend ample time with them, have meals with them and talk to them rather than blaming the fast-paced life for not being there with my family,” he shares.

Remembering his birthday celebrations from his school days, Vicky opened up, “I used to be very upset because my birthday would fall during the summer vacations. I could not wear regular clothes to school on my birthday and distribute chocolates to the entire class. But what I remember are the sweet parties at home where I would cut cakes surrounded by my friends. Those celebrations felt so real because we wouldn’t be busy clicking photos for social media.”

On the work front, the National Award-winning actor has quite a few films in the pipeline. His upcoming films include Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh biopic, Karan Johar’s Takht, Meghna Gulzar’s Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw biopic and Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwatthama.

