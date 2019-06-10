Vicky Kaushal to star in Karan Johar’s horror film Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship

After teasing the first horror franchise of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the filmmaker on Monday released the poster of upcoming horror thriller Bhoot Part One — The Haunted Ship, starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead.

Vicky took to his Instagram handle to share the first look of the film. The poster features an injured, bloodied and slightly unstable Vicky staring out into the distance, his mouth agape in a silent scream.

The actor’s post read, “Sink into the world of fear! Presenting #Bhoot Part One – The Haunted Ship, directed by @bhanu.singh.91 . In cinemas 15th November, 2019. @karanjohar @apoorvamehta1972 @shashankkhaitan @dharmamovies.”

Karan Johar also shared the film’s first look on his social media handles with the caption, “Presenting #Bhoot : Part One – The Haunted Ship! The FIRST in the franchise, starring the supremely talented @vickykaushal09, directed by @bhanu.singh.91. Sailing towards you on 15th November, 2019.”

Earlier, KJo had hinted at the horror movie with a picture post which read, “Dharma Productions is anchoring a new franchise of fear. November 15, 2019. Sea you soon!”

After the remarkable success of Rajkummar Rao film Stree, it seems like Bollywood is ready to milk the new tried and tested formula of edgy, horror flicks. Bhoot Part One — The Haunted Ship will be the first movie of Dharma to foray into the horror space.

Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, continues to make a niche for himself in the Hindi film industry with his movie choices. The actor was last seen in the Aditya Dhar military drama Uri: The Surgical Strike. He is currently filming Shoojit Sircar’s period drama Sardar Udham Singh.