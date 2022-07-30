scorecardresearch
Vicky Kaushal attends Sam Bahadur reading session with Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh; fans gush over his ‘cute’ smile

Sam Bahadur is a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Vicky Kaushal plays the titular role in the movie. Sanya Malhotra plays Manekshaw’s wife Silloo, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, who will be seen in the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

July 30, 2022 3:13:44 pm
sam bahadur castThe makers are yet to announce Sam Bahadur's release date. (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)

Actors Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh got together for a reading session of Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming film Sam Bahadur. The film is a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Kaushal plays the titular role in the movie.

On Saturday, Kaushal posted a series of photos featuring himself, Malhotra and Shaikh reading Sam Bahadur along with the film’s entire team. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Reading together, a story we are honoured to tell. Of a Soldier and a Gentleman. Our Samबहादुर.”

The first photo in the series has Kaushal smiling while he looks away from the camera and interacts with someone. In the next picture, Shaikh looks lovely in her denim jacket as she reads the script. Malhotra looks engrossed in the script in the following photo.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

As Kaushal shared the photos, his fans expressed their excitement for the film. One of them wrote, “Super stoked for this one…its gonna be Epic🔥❤️🔥.” Another added, “Can’t wait ❤️ !” There were some who gushed over Kaushal’s smile. One of them complimented his smile as they wrote, “That million dollar smile🤧.” A user also wrote, “Smile so cute.”

Sam Manekshaw was the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, and the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal.

Last month, Kaushal had informed his fans about starting preparing for his role in Sam Bahadur. He had written on Instagram, “Here we go… Prep starts! #SAMBAHADUR @meghnagulzar @rsvpmovies.”

The makers are yet to announce the release date of Sam Bahadur.

