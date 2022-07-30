Vicky Kaushal attends Sam Bahadur reading session with Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh; fans gush over his ‘cute’ smile

July 30, 2022 3:13:44 pm
Actors Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh got together for a reading session of Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming film Sam Bahadur. The film is a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Kaushal plays the titular role in the movie.
On Saturday, Kaushal posted a series of photos featuring himself, Malhotra and Shaikh reading Sam Bahadur along with the film’s entire team. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Reading together, a story we are honoured to tell. Of a Soldier and a Gentleman. Our Samबहादुर.”
The first photo in the series has Kaushal smiling while he looks away from the camera and interacts with someone. In the next picture, Shaikh looks lovely in her denim jacket as she reads the script. Malhotra looks engrossed in the script in the following photo.
View this post on Instagram
As Kaushal shared the photos, his fans expressed their excitement for the film. One of them wrote, “Super stoked for this one…its gonna be Epic🔥❤️🔥.” Another added, “Can’t wait ❤️ !” There were some who gushed over Kaushal’s smile. One of them complimented his smile as they wrote, “That million dollar smile🤧.” A user also wrote, “Smile so cute.”
Sam Manekshaw was the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, and the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal.
Last month, Kaushal had informed his fans about starting preparing for his role in Sam Bahadur. He had written on Instagram, “Here we go… Prep starts! #SAMBAHADUR @meghnagulzar @rsvpmovies.”
Subscriber Only Stories
The makers are yet to announce the release date of Sam Bahadur.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Why would Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzevendra Chahal want the world to see their leg-pulling session?
Sanket Sargar leads after Men’s 55kg snatch round
Read next week’s horoscope nowPremium
Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new lowPremium
Latest News
Kareena Kapoor reacts to rumours of third pregnancy: ‘Am I some machine?’
Punjab V-C row: As protests grow, AAP government rushes to placate doctor
Spurred by late father’s gift of a baseball cap, Srihari Nataraj ready for 100m backstroke final at Commonwealth Games
Allu Arjun’s latest photo gets fans excited for Pushpa The Rule, Rashmika Mandanna says ‘couldn’t recognise you’
To checkmate BJP bid post seer death to regain east Rajasthan, Gehlot set to play up ERCP card
Prakash Ambedkar blames ‘rich Maratha leaders’, says governor remarks eye-opener for Congress, NCP
Amit Shah reaches Chandigarh to inaugurate development projects, attend national conference on drug trafficking
Facing ‘greenhorn’ charge, Mann govt dons new, senior colours
11 killed, five injured in train, bus accident in Bangladesh, says report
North Korea claims no new fever cases amid doubts over Covid-19 data
SS Rajamouli reflects on RRR’s success in the West, says he’s ‘actually angry’ at Netflix
‘Buddy Pair’, ‘Chaar Yaar’ being implemented in Armed forces to address stress-related issues: MoS in Lok Sabha