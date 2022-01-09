Vicky Kaushal requests Atrangi Re director Aanand L Rai to cast him in his next, filmmaker reacts: ‘Tu cast nahi hoga…’

Actor Vicky Kaushal was full of praise for Sara Ali Khan and the way she ‘surrendered’ herself to her role in Atrangi Re. Vicky took to his Instagram stories recently, and shared a poster of the film, and mentioned that he enjoyed it. He also requested filmmaker Aanand L Rai to cast him in his next film.

Vicky wrote, “Kitni pyaar film hai! Mazaa aa gaya! Sara Ali Khan, such a difficult role to play and how wonderfully you have surrendered yourself to it. Dhanuh, absolutely genius. Akshay Kumar, Garda uda diye! Aanand L Rai, cast me in your next film, please!”

Sara responded, “Thank you Vicky! Aanand L Rai, cast me also again with him!” She added several hug emoticons, too. Aanand responded to Vicky stating, “Thank you mere Bhai…aur tu cast nahin hoga, tu jab bhi hoga, kahani hoga.”

Atrangi Re, starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush, revolves around a girl named Rinku who is forced into marriage, when she loves another. However, her husband played by Dhanush promises to reunite her with her lover, till he realises that she has a secret that even she might not be aware about.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal has several films lined up for release, including Govinda Naam Mera, The Great Indian Family and an untitled film with Laxman Utekar.