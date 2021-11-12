Govinda Naam Mera: Vicky Kaushal announces next, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani to add ‘tadka’

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who has been winning hearts for his performance as revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh in the Shoojit Sircar film, has announced his new film on Friday. This time around, the fans of Kaushal will see him as a fun character called Govinda Waghmare whose dance is on point, but his life is a mess. The Dharma Productions project, titled Govinda Naam Mera, will also star Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

Sharing his first look poster from the film, Kaushal wrote on Instagram, “Tevar hai jhakaas, dance hai first class, par life? Life hai ekdum chaos! Meet me – #GovindaNaamMera only in cinemas on 10th June 2022. Arrey rukiye, meet my partners in crime! Stay tuned!” In the poster, the actor sports a casual look with a bandana on his head, which adds a cool vibe to his character.

A few moments later, Kaushal shared the first look poster of two pivotal characters, ‘Govinda Ki Hotty Wife’, played by Bhumi Pednekar, and ‘Govinda Ki Naughty Girlfriend’ played by Kiara Advani. While Pednekar looks very much like her character of Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019), Advani, who has earlier played Kaushal’s wife in Karan Johar’s Lust Stories, has been given a chic look.

“Inke liye kya hi bole! Kam hi bole toh accha hai….Meet my better half, my wife! #GovindaNaamMera in cinemas on 10th June 2022,” Kaushal wrote along with the poster featuring Pednekar.

Describing Advani’s character, the actor wrote, “Inko dekh kar agar pyaar nahi hoga, toh phir kya hoga?😍. Meet Govinda’s girlfriend. Shh, baaki jaan ne ke liye milenge cinemas mein! #GovindaNaamMera in cinemas 10th June, 2022.”

Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Govinda Mera Naam will be directed by Shashank Khaitan who has earlier directed Dhadak, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and more. He will also co-produce the project.

Govinda Naam Mera will hit the cinema halls on June 10, 2022.