Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif hug at Sardar Udham screening, video goes viral. Watch

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif continue to fuel speculation about their relationship status among fans. A new video of the two hugging at the screening of Vicky’s Sardar Udham has surfaced on social media. Fan pages have picked up the clip and seem to be ardently praying that ‘Vicktrina’ becomes a thing.

In the video, which also features another rumoured couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Vicky gives Katrina a hug. Fans commented on the video, saying that they hoped that they would confirm the relationship, something both the actors have chosen not to do.

There were rumours of their supposed roka, a couple of weeks ago. In a recent interview to ET Times, Vicky shut down the speculation and said, “The news was circulated by your friends. I’ll get engaged soon enough, when the time is right. Uska bhi time aayega (the time will come).” The two actors have been rumoured to be dating for quite a while now, and are often papped visiting each other.

Katrina praised Vicky’s performance in Sardar Udham. She wrote on her Instagram story, “Shoojit Sircar, what a vision, such a beautiful film, pure unadulterated storytelling, Vicky Kaushal is just pure, raw, honest and heartbreaking..”



Vicky’s Sardar Udham is streaming on Amazon Prime.