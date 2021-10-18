scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, October 18, 2021
MUST READ

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif hug at Sardar Udham screening, video goes viral. Watch

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been rumoured to be dating for a while now, and fans are hoping for them to confirm their relationship.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
October 18, 2021 9:48:33 am
Vicky KaushalVicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif shared a hug at Sardar Udham screening (Photo: YouTube)

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif continue to fuel speculation about their relationship status among fans. A new video of the two hugging at the screening of Vicky’s Sardar Udham has surfaced on social media. Fan pages have picked up the clip and seem to be ardently praying that ‘Vicktrina’ becomes a thing.

In the video, which also features another rumoured couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Vicky gives Katrina a hug. Fans commented on the video, saying that they hoped that they would confirm the relationship, something both the actors have chosen not to do.

There were rumours of their supposed roka, a couple of weeks ago. In a recent interview to ET Times, Vicky shut down the speculation and said, “The news was circulated by your friends. I’ll get engaged soon enough, when the time is right. Uska bhi time aayega (the time will come).” The two actors have been rumoured to be dating for quite a while now, and are often papped visiting each other.

Also Read |Vicky Kaushal shuts down rumours of roka with Katrina Kaif: ‘I’ll get engaged soon enough’

Katrina praised Vicky’s performance in Sardar Udham. She wrote on her Instagram story, “Shoojit Sircar, what a vision, such a beautiful film, pure unadulterated storytelling, Vicky Kaushal is just pure, raw, honest and heartbreaking..”


Vicky’s Sardar Udham is streaming on Amazon Prime.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

prabhas, katrina kaif, kriti sanon, sunny leone
Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Katrina Kaif: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Oct 18: Latest News

Advertisement