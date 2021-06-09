Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are together: Harshvardhan Kapoor

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been rumoured to be a couple for a couple of years now. (Photo: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been rumoured to be dating for a couple of years now but the two have maintained silence about the relationship thus far but now, actor Harshvardhan Kapoor has confirmed their relationship.

In an interview with Zoom, Kapoor was asked about a rumoured relationship in Bollywood that is real, to which he said, “Vicky and Katrina are together, that’s true. Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don’t know. I think they’re quite open about it.”

Vicky and Katrina have stayed mum about the rumoured relationship. In April 2021, Vicky Kaushal tested positive for Covid-19 and the next day, Katrina shared her diagnosis on social media as well.

“In spite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor. I request all those who came in contact with me to immediately get tested. Take care and stay safe,” shared Vicky at the time.

On the work front, Vicky is looking forward to the release of Sardar Udham Singh, The Immortal Ashwatthama, Sam Bahadur, The Great Indian Family and Mr Lele. Katrina’s upcoming films include Sooryavanshi, Phone Bhoot and Tiger 3.