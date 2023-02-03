scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Advertisement

Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri to star in Dharma Productions and Amazon Prime Video’s yet-to-be-titled film

Directed by Anand Tiwari, Vicky Kaushal's new film will hit theatres on August 25, 2023.

vicky kaushalVicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri will be seen together in a movie.
Listen to this article
Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri to star in Dharma Productions and Amazon Prime Video’s yet-to-be-titled film
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

KJo took to social media to announce his new project which is yet to be titled. The filmmaker didn’t share any details about the story or even the genre of the film. He just revealed that the movie will be directed by Anand Tiwari and will hit theatres on August 25, 2023.

While announcing the movie, Karan wrote, “We’re bringing together three absolute POWERHOUSES OF TALENT – Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk & Triptii Dimri, led by the supremely talented director Anand Tiwari. Get ready, it will be entertainment unlimited as this yet-to-be-titled film makes its way to the cinema halls on 25th August, 2023!🍿💥.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

The project is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari. It is the second collaboration between Amazon Prime Video and Dharma Productions. Their first joint project is Sidharth Malhotra-led Yodha, set to be released on July 7, 2023.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
Budget 2023: Choosing the right tax regime
Budget 2023: Choosing the right tax regime

Vicky Kaushal is currently seen in a special appearance in Anurag Kashyap’s latest release Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat. Triptii Dimri was last seen in the Netflix film Qala and Ammy Virk last appeared in Kabir Khan’s 2021 sports drama 83.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-02-2023 at 18:14 IST
Next Story

‘Wow, incredible video’: Aerial view shows whale swimming beneath paddleboarder

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

kapil son birthday
When Kapil Sharma became ‘Daddy Pig’ for son Trishaan
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close