Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri to star in Dharma Productions and Amazon Prime Video’s yet-to-be-titled film

KJo took to social media to announce his new project which is yet to be titled. The filmmaker didn’t share any details about the story or even the genre of the film. He just revealed that the movie will be directed by Anand Tiwari and will hit theatres on August 25, 2023.

While announcing the movie, Karan wrote, “We’re bringing together three absolute POWERHOUSES OF TALENT – Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk & Triptii Dimri, led by the supremely talented director Anand Tiwari. Get ready, it will be entertainment unlimited as this yet-to-be-titled film makes its way to the cinema halls on 25th August, 2023!🍿💥.”

The project is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari. It is the second collaboration between Amazon Prime Video and Dharma Productions. Their first joint project is Sidharth Malhotra-led Yodha, set to be released on July 7, 2023.

Vicky Kaushal is currently seen in a special appearance in Anurag Kashyap’s latest release Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat. Triptii Dimri was last seen in the Netflix film Qala and Ammy Virk last appeared in Kabir Khan’s 2021 sports drama 83.