Vicky Kaushal on his 2018: To be at the receiving end of so much love motivates me

Vicky Kaushal remained omnipresent on almost every medium, be it films or digital. Kicking off the year with Netflix movie Love per Square Foot, Vicky went on to be a part of some of the biggest hits this year, including Raazi and Sanju. His flamboyant Punjabi character in Manmarziyaan won him a lot of praise, and so did his Lust Stories.

Despite being around for years, Vicky had his brush with stardom after doing back-to-back hit films this year. Talking exclusively to indianexpress.com, Vicky said, “It’s been a very gratifying and humbling year for me. To be at the receiving end of so much love only motivates me to keep pushing my own boundaries as an artiste.”

Prior to 2018, Vicky’s last release was Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016). While the actor remained absent from the scene for an entire year, he explains what kept him busy and what exactly were his expectations.

“I was excited about 2018 because 2016-2017 I was working on these films back-to back. So I knew they are arriving (this year). I was really looking forward to 2018. I was thinking which movie will work, which one won’t when they release, who will watch it, who won’t. Now that they are here, and to be honest, I am pleasantly surprised that people connected with all of them. All the characters and films worked, even if on different platforms. People have taken back my work from those films. It’s a very gratifying experience. I feel I have a responsibility as an actor to reach out to a wider audience and entertain them. To make them feel nice about watching my work and not disappoint them,” Vicky said.

While Vicky’s Iqbal Syed from Raazi set a lot of husband goals, his Kamli from Sanju depicted friendship like never-seen-before. Sharing an incident, the 30-year-old actor revealed, “This beautiful incident happened with me in Mumbai. I was watching a film at a multiplex. During interval, I went out to buy popcorn and somebody came up to me saying that we saw Sanju and asked for a picture. Then he said ‘just wait for a minute and I’ll be back’. He came back holding somebody’s hand and said, ‘I want you to meet my Kamli’. That was so heartwarming for me that this is what they give you in return. So all the process, trouble of working for 12-14 hours without any sleep, cry, laugh and still shoot, all that seems temporary, if this is what they give you in return. This love is just too special.”

Vicky surely is unstoppable. He is gearing up to open his 2019 with the much-awaited film, Uri. The movie is based on India’s surgical strikes against Pakistan in 2016 and Vicky plays an Indian commando.

Uri also stars Yami Gautam and Paresh Rawal and is set to release on January 11, 2019.