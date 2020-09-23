Vicky Donor actor Bhupesh Kumar Pandya passes away

Bhupesh Kumar Pandya was also seen in Netflix series Delhi Crime. (Photo: Bhupesh Kumar Pandya/Facebook)

Theatre personality and actor Bhupesh Kumar Pandya, who has starred in films like Vicky Donor and Hazaron Khwahishein Aisi, passed away on Wednesday after a battle with lung cancer.

The official Twitter account of the National School of Drama shared the news of Pandya’s demise and paid tribute to the alumnus of the institute.

Many celebrities including Manoj Bajpayee, Mukesh Chhabra, Gajraj Rao and Ankur Tewari took to social media to express their condolences.

Bhupesh Kumar Pandya is survived by wife Chhaya Pandya and two kids.

A few days ago, actor Rajesh Tailang had requested his colleagues to help Pandya financially in his cancer treatment. Tagging Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, Adil Hussain, Anurag Kashyap and a few others, he wrote on Twitter, “Our dear friend, a fantastic actor Bhupesh Kumar Pandya is fighting a hard battle with Cancer. He needs our support urgently. Please click this and do your bit. Thanks!” Manoj Bajpayee had also tweeted, “Request all of you to step forward help out colleague Actor Bhupesh A Nsd graduate!!”

