Vibe trailer: Kunal Kemmu’s comedy of errors is reminiscent of Madgaon Express

Vibe trailer: Kunal Kemmu, who has been an actor for almost all his life, turned a new leaf when he became a director with 2024’s Madgaon Express. The comedy received a lot of appreciation, and now, Kunal is all set to release his second film as a director, Vibe. Here, the film stars him alongside Preity Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Yashpal Sharma and Vanshika Dhir. Sharmila Tagore also appears in the trailer. The trailer released in Mumbai on Wednesday, September 2, and it appears to be a comedy that’s pretty much in the same zone as Madgaon Express.

What is Vibe all about?

The trailer sets up the plot of the film where we are introduced to Kunal’s character, an unemployed man approaching his middle age who is desperately trying to hold onto his youth. We meet his best friend, played by Sparsh, who is the ‘good guy’ out of the two. Preity, who recently made her comeback with Batwara 1947, is playing a spy here who now has to work with Kunal and Sparsh’s characters and train them as spies for a sensitive national security mission. Yashpal Sharma and Nirahua play agents in the same agency.

WATCH | Vibe trailer

Vibe appears to be a comedy of errors where two commoners find themselves in a challenging situation and are now stuck with matters that are way above their expertise. In Madgaon Express too, Kunal toyed with the idea of lay people getting stuck in the web of a drug cartel, and created comedy out of seemingly bizarre and unreal situations.

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This is Sparsh’s first film after Aamir Khan’s Laapataa Ladies. However, he was a part of Prime Video’s Dupahiya. Nirahua has primarily worked in Bhojpuri films in the last few years. He was seen in a small but significant role in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun on the Run. Nirahua was also a part of Netflix’s Mamla Legal Hai and Prime Video’s Gram Chikitsalay. He is currently a part of JioHotstar’s Bhojpuri Bawaal. Kunal recently wrapped up his stint as a host on Prime Video’s Alliance. In 2025, he played the lead role in Netflix’s Single Papa.

Vibe has been written and directed by Kunal, who is also turning producer with this film. Vibe releases in theatres on September 18.